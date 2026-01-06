Bangladesh police cite ‘political vengeance’ in murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi

Student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was killed due to “political vengeance” at the behest of the Awami League, Bangladesh police said on Tuesday, as they pressed formal charges against 17 people in connection with the murder.

“Through public rallies and social media, Hadi had strongly criticised the past activities of the now-banned Awami League and Chhatra League. Hadi's outspoken remarks angered leaders and activists of Chhatra League and its affiliated groups,” Md Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, was quoted as saying by news portal tbsnews.net.

The Chhatra League is the student wing of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party.

“Considering the political identities of the accused and the victim's previous political statements, the investigation has revealed that Hadi was shot dead due to political vengeance,” Islam told a press briefing in Dhaka after submitting the chargesheet in the Hadi murder case to the court.

The chargesheet was filed against 17 people, including prime suspect Faisal Karim Masud, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported, quoting Islam.

He said 12 of the 17 charge-sheeted accused have been arrested so far, while five remain at large.

Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Hadi, 32, rose to national prominence during the July-August 2024 mass protests that led to the fall of the Hasina-led government.

He was shot in the head on 12 December during an election campaign in Dhaka.

He was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming 12 February elections. Hadi was airlifted to Singapore for treatment but died on 18 December.

Islam said the alleged shooter, Masud, was directly involved with the Chhatra League.

Another accused, Taizul Islam Chowdhury Bappi, who allegedly helped Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, another prime suspect, flee after the killing, was the president of Pallabi Thana Chhatra League and an Awami League-nominated ward councillor, he said. Hadi was murdered on the instructions of Bappi, Islam said.

On Monday, home affairs adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury had told reporters after a meeting of the Advisory Council on law and order at the Secretariat that the final chargesheet in the Hadi murder case would be submitted on 7 January.

However, police filed the chargesheet a day earlier amid protests in Dhaka by Inqilab Moncho, which has been demanding justice for the killing.

“The charge sheet was submitted as the allegations against the accused were proven during the investigation,” Islam said.

After Hadi’s death, mobs in Dhaka staged mayhem, setting alight the main offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star newspapers, and two progressive cultural groups, Chhayanat and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, in Dhaka.

A Hindu factory worker was lynched by a mob in central Mymensingh.