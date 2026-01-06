Amartya Sen’s name marked for spelling error in Bengal voter list, Trinamool sees BJP-ECI nexus

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's name is among the Bengal electors with "logical discrepancies" in their enumeration forms submitted for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Trinamool general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was in Birbhum's Rampurhat on Tuesday, said he had heard a notice had been sent to the economist from Santiniketan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the name of SIR, BJP-ECI nexus is targeting people of Bengal. When I came here I got to know Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen who brought global recognition for our country has been served hearing notice," Abhishek said in his speech.

On Monday, actor-Trinamool MP Dev and Indian cricketer Md Shami were also served notices for SIR hearing.

But a close aide of Sen told The Telegraph Online, no notice had yet reached the Sen residence in Santiniketan.

Sources in the Chief Electoral Officer's office said an error in the name's spelling had been found in the Nobel laureate's form.

"The electoral registration officer (ERO) or the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) will visit his residence for the hearing," the source said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the commission must have issued the notice over some discrepancy.

"There could be an error. The commission won't issue a notice otherwise. The commission has also said those above 85 (age) won't have to visit the hearing centres."

The EC had earlier identified 1.36crore voters with "logical discrepancies." The figure has been revised to 93 lakhs after the hearings going on across the state.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had complained earlier in the day about elderly people being forced to stand in queues at the SIR hearing centres.