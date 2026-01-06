MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian Super League to start on February 14, all clubs to participate: Sports minister Mandaviya

The ISL will feature 91 matches on home and away basis, the logistics of which are still being worked out

PTI Published 06.01.26, 06:39 PM
Representational image

Representational image Picture from X.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the Indian Super League, which was on pause due to lack of a commercial partner, will start on February 14.

The league will feature all 14 clubs.

"There was lot of speculation regarding ISL but today govt, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included, had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya announced.

The ISL will feature 91 matches on home and away basis, the logistics of which are still being worked out.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Indian Super League (ISL) Mansukh Mandaviya
