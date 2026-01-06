Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman unlikely to get any compensation, loses Rs 9.2 crore KKR deal

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) terminated his IPL contract on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), despite the player having no role in the developments that led to the decision.

Mustafizur was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction following competitive bids from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The BCCI did not specify the reasons behind its directive and said the move was necessitated by “the developments all around”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision has triggered debate over player rights, particularly because Mustafizur neither withdrew voluntarily nor was accused of any wrongdoing. However, sources say the existing insurance framework offers limited protection in such cases.

In a retaliatory move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has demanded that Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka, escalating tensions between the two boards.

“The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament,” an IPL source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI,” the source added.

However, Mustafizur's case does not fall under the standard insurance clauses. Since the release was not due to injury or a cricketing reason linked to participation in the league, KKR are not contractually bound to pay him any amount.

"In case of an insurance claim, this current situation isn't covered so KKR are under no official obligation to pay a penny.

"It is unfortunate but Mustafizur doesn't have much option but to take a legal route and that too IPL comes under Indian law jurisdiction. No overseas cricketer would want to go through this or take the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) route," the source said.

The source further explained that the broader geopolitical context also acts as a deterrent.

"The Indo-Bangladesh political scenario is way more fluid than Indo-Pak and it can change next year, so why would one take the risk of legal recourse," the source added.

As things stand, despite being a high-value acquisition and having no disciplinary or professional breach against him, Mustafizur appears set to walk away empty-handed, underscoring the limitations of player protection in situations driven by political and administrative considerations rather than sport.