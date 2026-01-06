BTS concert fever grips India; ticket prices, venues hot topics as ARMY predicts band visit

K-pop boy band BTS hasn’t confirmed an India visit in 2026 yet. But fans in the country are already discussing ticket prices, concert venues and even hacks to get passes to their shows.

The frenzy started after band member V greeted his Indian fans with a ‘Namaste’ on Weverse and said, “See you next year.” A greeting in Hindi led to a flurry of posts about the band’s possible India tour.

From choosing Mumbai and Hyderabad as host cities to sharing tutorials on ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ for first-time concertgoers, fan communities are buzzing with excitement in India.

In Kolkata too, BTS fan clubs and communities are closely tracking every update following the Korean band’s reunion buzz and global tour rumours.

An Instagram user shared a detailed itinerary, which covers the estimated ticket fare, travelling cost and steps to follow while booking a ticket.

“I went through prices of a lot of countries, also concert prices, usually in India. This is my personal estimation and opinion. Let me know yours,” she wrote on Instagram.

A fan club released a detailed itinerary for the rumoured BTS concert in India. Based on ticket prices from past concerts in other countries, fans estimate that general seats might cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. For VIP seats, the expected range is Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000.

Another popular fan club shared the list of possible venues of the concert. The list includes DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and JLN Stadium (New Delhi).

“BTS fans in India are buzzing with excitement as HYBE India has launched its official social media handles, sparking hopes of a potential concert in the country. According to recent rumours, BTS might stop in India for the first time during their 2026 world tour, with Mumbai possibly being one of the stops,” read their post on social media.

If a grand-scale concert is expected to happen in India, as theorised by fans, surely memes with hilarious crossovers will follow.

Sharing a scene from Thai drama Sweet Tooth, Good Dentist, where the characters struggle to add up money for the concert, a fan wrote, “What if the last row ticket itself is 60k!! 8k should be legal for the last row ticket, bro. Do I feel bad?? YES... Am I feeling heartbroken? NO.. I never see myself in a BTS concert anyway.”

BTS Bengal ARMYs, the Kolkata‑based fan club, has been sharing the latest update and a detailed itinerary for the BTS concert to help fans.

Why does a BTS concert in India feel possible this time?

Kinkini Dasgupta, one of the founding members of BTS Bengal ARMYs, said, “There was buzz before 2020 that they will come to Mumbai. Then Covid happened. Not just Kolkata Armies, but there are several other fans around the country who desperately want to attend their concert. The chance of a BTS concert happening in India is high this time since they have a major crowd here who will cheer for them.”

She highlighted that a lot of people might not be able to afford expensive tickets of BTS concerts overseas, so if the band performs in India, Indian fans will also feel included in their fanbase.

“Earlier, I saved up to attend their concert. But not everybody can actually afford that. As a fan, if I see BTS coming to my country to perform, then that is a different ecstatic feeling altogether. No matter how many countries you go to regularly, if they perform here, then that will be a great deal for all of us,” she told The Telegraph Online.

In their latest Weverse post, HYBE said that the title of the upcoming album and global concert tour dates will be announced on 14 January at 12am (KST).

On the last day of 2025, BTS reunited as a full group for a live broadcast on Weverse, welcoming the New Year together with fans. Looking back on the past year, they also shared their wishes for the year ahead. “We hope we can make a safe comeback this year and that the album does well. Let’s make BTS a huge success,” read a greeting card the band members signed during the session.

Following the release of their new album on 20 March, BTS will embark on a world tour. Further details regarding the album and tour will be announced later through official channels.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.