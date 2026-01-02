Letters to the editor: Beyond 'princess treatment,' care is a human instinct

Basic instinct

Sir — The word, princess, is often used to mock women who are privileged. Against this backdrop, a woman was recently criticised for demanding ‘princess treatment’ after she called out her date for failing to check in on whether she had reached home safely following a late-night dinner. Sharing her experience on X, she questioned how basic courtesy had come to be confused with pampering and appealed for the return of ‘masculine’ behaviour. What both sides seem to miss is that care and consideration are not matters of gender. Checking in on someone must be a human instinct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nirjhar Ganguli,

Calcutta

The year that was

Sir — The passing of 2025 marked the end of the first quarter of the present millennium — an era defined by profound and unprecedented changes, from shifting global power dynamics to technological revolution (“Seismic years”, Jan 1). This period has witnessed the rise of new powers, notably China, challenging the post–Cold War hegemony of the United States of America. China’s ascent has been shaped by its growing dominance in transformative technologies, including clean energy and electric vehicles.

In contrast, India’s emergence as a developing economy has remained concentrated in sectors like services and domestic consumption. Meanwhile, global conflicts, climate change and the spread of authoritarianism have intensified, driven by resource scarcity, widening economic disparities and escalating power struggles.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — The year, 2026, marks a new beginning filled with 365 fresh blessings and opportunities. The year gone by, 2025, was no exception. It was a rollercoaster ride, full of surprises, opening doors for growth and achievement while also strengthening us to face challenges. The mixed emotions we experienced in 2025 have made us wiser and more resilient, preparing us to step into 2026 with positivity.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — As the year, 2025, drew to a close, it left behind a lingering sense of sadness and disappointment for many. Rising inflation, unemployment, social unrest and conflicts, along with mounting pressure on ordinary people made the year especially challenging.

Instead of progress and relief, large sections of society were confronted with fear, insecurity and injustice. As we step into a new year, there is hope that policymakers will reflect on the shortcomings of 2025 and work earnestly towards peace, job creation, social justice and the well-being of the common people. Only then can this year restore hope and confidence among citizens.

Hammad Noori,

Araria, Bihar

Deep imprint

Sir — Following Khaleda Zia’s passing, her son’s rise has coincided with the growing influence of radical groups led by Nahid Islam who have openly expressed support for Jamaat-e-Islami, a party officially associated with the 1971 Bangladesh genocide. Alleged links with the Afghan Taliban and connections to anti-India figures, such as Muhammad Yunus, underscore the expanding footprint of Islamist forces, posing serious risks to the credibility and the stability of the February 2026 elections. In response, India is likely to seek to safeguard its interests by backing secular and democratic forces in Bangladesh

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — The Bangladesh interim government’s decision to declare a public holiday following the demise of the country’s former prime minister, Khaleda Zia, reflects a dignified respect for collective sentiment. Such a gesture rises above politics.

Omar Faruque,

Mumbai

Self applause

Sir — The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, could easily be crowned the Man of the Year 2025. Convinced of his limitless power, he wields tariffs like magic wands and treats world peace as an accessory awaiting his signature. His celebrated unpredictability is recast as genius, his expletives elevated to great oratory. Certain that no president has ever matched his brilliance, he insists America was floundering until his dramatic return. In this self-authored epic, assertion passes for evidence and applause is assumed as a given.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

False claims

Sir — The accusation by the Union home minister, Amit Shah, that the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, is patronising illegal immigrants for electoral gains is false. At a time when the people of Bengal are living together in peace, his baseless claims threaten social harmony.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

Sir — During his recent visit to Calcutta, Amit Shah claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win 22 seats in the city in the assembly elections. As the second most senior leader in the Union cabinet, he would do well to refrain from making such exaggerated assertions. His remarks reflect a misplaced sense of infallibility.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta