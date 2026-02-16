Letters to the editor: Mumbai model gets Rs 25 lakh compensation from salon over a bad haircut

Bad hair day

Sir — What is the cost of a bad-hair day? Aashna Roy, a model from Mumbai, thinks it is worth over Rs 2 crore. A visit to the salon in April 2018 led to years of litigation after Roy said that her hair was cut far shorter than instructed. She claimed mental trauma and loss of modelling assignments. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awarded her Rs 2 crore as compensation. The Supreme Court has now reduced this sum to Rs 25 lakh. There is something faintly comic about the journey from shampoo chair to an apex court bench. A stylist misjudges a few inches; years later, judges analyse documentary proof. All the while, hair keeps growing quietly in the background.

Sunanda Patil,

Mumbai

Too rushed

Sir — The reported reduction of over 68 lakh voters from West Bengal’s electoral roll is significant. The draft revision had already excluded over 58 lakh names. Further deletions are expected before the final list on February 28. Such a large change between two elections requires detailed public explanation. Citizens deserve clear information about why names were removed and how verification was conducted. Transparency will help prevent confusion and protect confidence in the electoral process.

A. Bandyopadhyay,

Calcutta

Sir — West Bengal’s chief electoral officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has stated that 4.9 lakh voters did not attend hearings for the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls despite receiving notices. Many people may have been unaware of the implications of missing these hearings. Migrant workers, elderly residents and those without stable housing often face communication gaps. Administrative processes must consider such realities. Removal from the voter list should follow thorough outreach and reasonable opportunity to respond, ensuring that genuine voters are not excluded unfairly.

A.K. Sen,

Nadia

Sir — It is concerning that more than 94 lakh individuals from West Bengal were summoned by the Election Commission of India for logical discrepancies. Errors in parental names or age details can arise from clerical mistakes in older records. Many families rely on documents created decades ago. Such inconsistencies should not automatically place voters at risk of deletion. The EC must ensure that correction procedures are simple and accessible so that ordinary citizens can resolve minor documentation issues without difficulty.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The Supreme Court’s direction to extend scrutiny deadlines ensured that the final electoral roll will now be published on February 28. While additional time is welcome, careful verification remains elusive. How else are over 68 lakh people being excluded, some over flimsy reasons like logical discrepancy between Chatterjee and Chattopadhyay? Disposal of claims and objections must be handled accurately. Electoral credibility depends on fairness and consistency. Regular public updates on the progress of verification would help citizens understand how decisions are being made at each stage.

Ishika Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Bitter fruit

Sir — The recent reductions in import duties on apples from the United States of America, the European Union and New Zealand have unsettled apple growers in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. India produces around 2 to 2.1 million tonnes of apple annually, leaving a modest gap met through imports. Lower duties may narrow the price difference between domestic and imported fruit. Clear details on quotas, enforcement of the minimum import price and biosecurity checks should be shared to reassure farmers.

M. Pradyu,

Chennai

Sir — The Union commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal, has stated that safeguards such as a minimum import price of Rs 80 per kilogramme will protect Indian farmers. This mechanism needs strict enforcement at ports and wholesale markets. Under-invoicing remains a genuine risk when duties are reduced. Transparent customs data and regular inspections would help maintain credibility. Farmers require predictable policy, especially when input costs are rising and yields remain vulnerable to erratic weather.

Md. Alam,

Mumbai

Sir — The apple economy supports nearly seven lakh families in Kashmir alone, according to industry representatives. Jammu and Kashmir accounts for roughly 80% of national production. Even modest price pressure can affect livelihoods across the Valley. Policymakers should consider targeted support, including better storage, grading facilities and transport infrastructure. Reducing post-harvest losses would strengthen domestic competitiveness more effectively than relying solely on tariff protection. Political reactions in Jammu and Kashmir highlight the sensitivity of the issue. Constructive dialogue between the Union government and Union territory is essential. Balanced trade policy should protect farmer welfare while meeting consumer demand.

Monidipa Mitra,

Calcutta