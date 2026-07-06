England survive Mexico scare to set up Haaland showdown in World Cup last eight

England on Monday saw off a determined Mexico to book their place in the Fifa World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. A brace from Jude Bellingham and a goal from Harry Kane saw Thomas Tuchel’s side win the tie 3-2. They finished the game with 10 men with Jarrel Quansah being sent off around the hour mark.

England had a lot on their plate coming into the last 16 tie against the co-hosts. Mexico hadn’t lost at the Estadio Azteca in over 13 years. With a crowd of 75,000 + cheering them on combined with the stadium’s altitude and Mexico fans making their voices heard in front of England’s team hotel all night long, the Three Lions had a difficult task on their hands.

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England started the game on the front foot, boosted by the arrival of Bukayo Saka in the starting line-up. It was Saka who helped England open the scoring in the 36th minute when he teed up a perfect cross in front of the goal for Jude Bellingham to tap into. Bellingham scored his second just two minutes later with England firmly in the driver's seat.

However, Mexico struck back just minutes after going two behind with the team’s top scorer at the World Cup Julián Quiñones getting one back right at the stroke of half time.

The game opened up in the second half, with Mexico rallying behind the home crowd's support to lift themselves up. They were helped by Jarrel Quansah, who received marching orders after VAR intervention. The right-back, replacing Djed Spence in the starting line-up, made a rash tackle and caught Mexico’s Gallardo on the follow through.

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Mexico, buoyed by numerical supremacy, pushed forward in search of an equaliser. However, it was Antony Gordon who brought some relief to the England camp by winning a penalty which Harry Kane converted.

Just as it looked like England would stutter towards the end line, Harry Kane gave away a penalty which Raul Jimenez scored to bring the deficit down to one.

It was all Mexico from there on, with the co-hosts pushing for the equalising goal that would force the match into extra time. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played a crucial role in England’s triumph, coming out to catch or punch multiple crosses as Mexico put in cross after cross in the hope that one would find a teammate.

Eventually, England defended with zeal, putting bodies on the line and blocking easy crosses to ensure their quarter-final berth. Harry Kane and co will face Erling Haaland’s Norway in another mouth-watering clash in the last eight stage.