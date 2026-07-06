Hidden riches: Editorial on new faunal discoveries and nature’s enduring resilience

The prevailing narrative about the natural world is one of relentless decline. And for good reasons. The Earth, scientists have argued, is experiencing its sixth mass extinction, primarily driven by human greed and apathy. The crisis is no longer confined to the loss of individual species but is erasing entire branches of the evolutionary tree. Animal genera are disappearing at a rate estimated to be 35 times higher than the natural background rate, impoverishing ecological diversity in ways that could be irreversible. Against this grim backdrop, the latest Animal Discoveries–2025 report of the Zoological Survey of India — it was released on the occasion of the 111th foundation day of India’s oldest research organisation catering to taxonomy — offers something unexpected. According to the report, India added a record 709 faunal records in 2025 — 483 species new to science and another 226 recorded in the country for the first time. This takes the nation’s documented animal diversity to 1,05,953 species. West Bengal can draw particular satisfaction on this count. Ranking second only to Kerala in the number of new species documented, the state underlines, once again, the ecological significance of its remarkably varied landscapes — from the Sundarbans and the Himalayan foothills to rivers, wetlands and forests. Insects, especially beetles, moths, and bees, represent the highest diversity within the registry while fish lead among vertebrates. These discoveries are also a tribute to the painstaking labour of generations of taxonomists and field biologists. The knowledge of what needs protection cannot be achieved without recording what is getting lost.

The report also deserves attention for reasons that extend beyond national or regional pride. It demonstrates that even in an age of ecological degradation, nature retains an astonishing capacity to regenerate itself. New species continue to emerge not because biodiversity is flourishing unchecked but because nature, on occasions, can prove to be more resilient than humanity’s assaults upon it. The persistence of such diversity is both heartening and humbling. But resilience has its limits. The same habitats that continue to yield new discoveries are increasingly being fragmented by uncaring policies and governments, infrastructure push, urban expansion, pollution and a changing climate, among other challenges. Every fresh addition to India’s biodiversity register is also a reminder of what could yet be lost. The lesson, therefore, is one of responsibility. India’s natural wealth has endured despite immense pressures. Ensuring that this richness survives for posterity is the real test.