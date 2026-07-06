Let it bear fruit

Each summer, the watermelon arrives quietly. It shows up on roadside carts, on uneven wedges at railway stations, on steel plates in homes without refrigerators. It is less spectacle; more relief. But its sweetness carries a longer story — of evolution, climate, labour, resistance and survival.

Watermelon’s earliest ancestors grew in the dry regions of Africa. They were not sweet: they were bitter, pale, and small. People used them as a source of water in harsh landscapes. Over time, through cultivation and selection, this rough gourd became the red, juicy fruit we know today. In ancient Egypt, seeds and paintings have been found in tombs, showing that watermelons were being grown for sweetness. From there, the fruit travelled across trade routes into India, China, and Europe. Travellers carried it. Doctors recommended it for its cooling effect. Even writers like Pliny the Elder, in Naturalis Historia, described watermelons as a way to stay hydrated in difficult climates.

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Little wonder then that in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, where drought has made farming uncertain, watermelon has become more than a seasonal crop. For years, farmers here relied on a single paddy harvest and left their land unused for the rest of the year. But with support from farmer-producer organisations, some began growing watermelon after receiving training, better inputs, and help with selling their produce. The results were immediate: better returns and idle land brought back into use.

India has strong agricultural policies, but many of them still favour rice and wheat.

The National Food Security Act continues to support cereals through procurement and distribution. Minimum support price systems have also encouraged farmers

to stick to water-intensive crops.

Horticulture, which includes fruits like watermelon, receives less consistent support. Schemes like the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture exist, but they do not always reach small farmers. Farmer-Producer Organisations, backed by the Central Sector Scheme for Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs, have helped bridge this gap in some places. But these efforts need to be scaled.

The NITI Aayog has often spoken about the need to move away from water-intensive crops. But change on the ground is slow. Credit, irrigation, and procurement systems continue to favour cereals. A watermelon policy would not be about exports or branding. It would be about basic support — better irrigation systems; stronger farmer collectives; access to markets; training that helps farmers produce more with fewer inputs.

The Economic Survey of 2021-22 and of 2023-24 flagged how current subsidies for water, electricity, and MSP-linked procurement have pushed farmers toward cereal-heavy monocultures, straining groundwater and soil. The 2025-26 Survey stressed the need to diversify into high-value crops to stabilise farm incomes. Watermelon fits that space.

Climate change is already making farming harder. Pests and diseases are increasing. Without better support, small farmers may not be able to continue. The story of watermelon is a story of change — from a bitter desert plant to something sweet and widely shared. India is at a similar point now. The climate is changing. Farming has to change with it.