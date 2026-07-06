Haaland brace stuns Brazil and sends Norway into maiden World Cup quarter-finals

Erling Haaland's second-half brace propelled Norway to a stunning victory over five-time champions Brazil, securing their place in the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. The loss sent Brazil crashing out of the tournament as Selecao star Neymar announced his retirement from international football after the match.

"I tried," Neymar said after the match. "It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over."

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil, who hired Carlo Ancellotti in an effort to revive their past glory, were left to rue a number of missed chances. Brazil fans were also left frustrated with some substitutions of the highly-successful coach.

Brazil lamented Bruno Guimaraes' missed penalty in the first half, as Haaland, who had been relatively quiet until that point, surged ahead of centre-back Gabriel to connect with a cross from Andreas Schjelderup, putting Norway in the lead in the 79th minute.

The Manchester City forward then confirmed Norway's advancement with an impressive low shot from outside the penalty area in the 90th minute.

In the final moments of the match, Brazil was awarded a second penalty after referee Ismail Elfath ruled that Leo Ostigard had elbowed Casemiro, which Neymar successfully converted.

However, this goal was merely a consolation for Brazil, who have been eliminated from the tournament before the quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.

Brazil skipper Marquinhos urged the fans to be patient with Brazil's new generation.

"We ask that people will have the patience with the new generation and support them from the get-go," Marquinhos said after the match.

In the quarter-finals, Norway will play against either England or co-hosts Mexico, who will face off in the last 16 in Mexico City on Monday.

Ancelotti future uncertain

For Brazil, this defeat raises questions about the future of head coach Ancelotti.

Brazil managed only 33.5% possession and primarily posed a threat through counter-attacks, yet squandered the limited opportunities that arose.

They recorded 14 attempts during the match, with just four on target, resulting in an expected goals (xG) of 2.73. In contrast, Norway achieved an xG of only 0.84.

Ancelotti, an Italian, was appointed in May 2025 following his exit from Real Madrid and played a crucial role in securing Brazil's World Cup qualification.

His contract extends until 2030; however, the nature of this defeat will prompt discussions about his future much earlier than anticipated in Brazil.