Safety audits of under-construction buildings expose rule violations; KMC unaware

Safety audit teams inspecting under-construction buildings have found that several builders began work without informing the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), while others failed to notify the civic body after reaching the plinth level — both violations of the conditions attached to approved building plans.

Engineers said these mandatory notifications enable the KMC to monitor construction and detect illegal deviations at an early stage.

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By Monday, 16 joint teams comprising engineers and officials from the KMC, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, state public works department, power utilities and the fire services had inspected more than 50 buildings. KMC sources said around 350 under-construction buildings within the city’s municipal limits have been identified for safety audits.

The state government has suspended construction of all under-construction commercial buildings and residential buildings that are G+5 (six storeys) and above until July 31, pending completion of the safety audits.

Rule flout

“Developers of all under-construction buildings are required to inform the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) before starting work, even if they have an approved building plan. The requirement ensures that the KMC is aware construction has begun, allowing our engineers to inspect the site periodically or seek updates and reports from the structural engineer or architect,” a KMC official said.

“During our inspection, we found that construction in some buildings started without informing the KMC. Some other developers did not inform even after they had completed construction till the plinth level,” said the official.

KMC rules require builders to inform the civic body before starting construction after obtaining an approved building plan. They cannot proceed beyond the plinth level until the KMC inspects the site and grants approval. Engineers can determine at the plinth stage whether the construction has deviated from the sanctioned plan, which is why an inspection is mandatory at that point.

Audited and unaudited

Since the state government announced the safety audit of a section of under-construction buildings, the KMC has identified around 350 structures that require inspection. Of these, about 50 had been audited by Monday.

Each inspection is time-consuming, and persistent rain has further slowed the process.

“The number of under-construction buildings to be inspected is likely to increase. Many builders who have recently obtained approved plans and are about to begin work are approaching us again for a site inspection,” a KMC official said.

In the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area, about 68 buildings will need safety audits, said an official.

“We have identified 54 residential buildings and 14 commercial buildings where the audits will be necessary. So far, we have completed inspections of 7 buildings. These are the ones from whom we have received applications,” said an official.

“We will submit our reports by Tuesday,” the official added.

In New Town, about 60 buildings will need safety audits.

The ban on construction applies to Calcutta, New Town, Bidhannagar, Rajarhat, Sonarpur-Rajpur, Pujali, Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Baranagar, South Dum Dum, Kamarhati, parts of Bally, parts of the Howrah Municipal Corporation area and the Bishnupur rural area near Joka.

The path to approval

The safety audit teams conducting field inspections will submit their reports to a technical sub-committee for scrutiny.

While multiple audit teams have been constituted across municipal bodies, a single technical sub-committee is examining cases from all of them.

“Both the safety audit teams and the technical sub-committee comprise engineers with domain expertise. Their recommendations will be crucial,” an official said.

The final decision on whether construction can resume will rest with a high-level committee comprising senior bureaucrats and engineers. The technical sub-committee will forward its recommendations to the high-powered panel, which will have the final authority to approve or reject requests to resume construction.