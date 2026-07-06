Corporate filings hit by Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal outage and glitches

A fire at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ (MCA) data centre last month triggered prolonged disruptions at the ministry’s online filing portal, leaving chartered accountants and company secretaries struggling to complete statutory compliance filings, incorporate new entities and resubmit regulatory forms, even as the government rolled out a series of deadline extensions to ease the burden.

The intermittent glitches, which have persisted since the incident in New Delhi on June 5, have affected a wide range of services on the MCA portal, including user logins, password resets, uploading and downloading of e-forms, validation of filings and access to company records. The disruptions have come at a time when companies are racing to meet annual compliance deadlines and avail themselves of the ministry’s ongoing amnesty scheme for delayed filings.

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“After the fire incident, the website is extremely slow. We just cannot log in during peak hours; if forms are opening, details are not getting saved, and we are unable to go to the next level. We were trying to open MGT-7 (annual return) for the last few days, but it was not happening. Pages are getting frozen, or not saving, showing errors,” said a company secretary of a leading city-based enterprise.

Among the key filings affected is Form DPT-3, the mandatory annual return through which companies disclose deposits accepted from the public as well as outstanding receipts of money or borrowings that do not qualify as deposits under the Companies Act, such as loans from directors and inter-corporate borrowings.

Professionals have also reported difficulties in reserving company and LLP names, a critical pre-incorporation process, besides filing AOC-4, which contains audited financial statements, and MGT-7, the annual return detailing shareholding patterns, share capital, directorships and other statutory disclosures.

Another area witnessing delays is the resubmission of e-forms that MCA officials returned for rectification, forcing companies to miss statutory timelines despite having completed the required corrections.

Another city-based company secretary concurred. “There are ongoing problems at the MCA portal. It is sometimes working, sometimes not working. Uploading and downloading of forms and searching for data are challenging. There is also a rush of filing delayed annual returns because of the amnesty scheme that MCA is offering with a 90 per cent waiver, and the last date for which is July 15,” he said.

MCA migrated to a full online system a few years back, and the platform worked smoothly in 2025 after initial glitches. “Earlier, one could fill out the form offline and upload it. Now everything has to be done online. So, if a page is not saved, moving to the next is not possible,” said a Delhi-based chartered accountant who helps many companies out with filings.

Recognising the disruptions, the MCA has already announced a series of relaxations. “Yes, there are issues post-fire, but systems are now getting back to normal,” said a government official, who pointed out that timelines are being extended based on users’ feedback.

Through a circular issued on June 19, the ministry extended the deadline for filing Form DPT-3 for FY26 without payment of additional fees from June 30 to July 31.

In a separate office memorandum dated June 20, the MCA also extended the validity of approved company and LLP name reservations due to expire between June 21 and June 30 until July 10. For name reservations that expired between June 5 and June 20, stakeholders were allowed to seek an extension by raising a ticket with the MCA Helpdesk by June 30, with requests to be examined on a case-by-case basis after verification of name availability.

The ministry has also provided similar relief for resubmission of e-forms. Where the last date for resubmission fell between June 21 and June 30, the validity of the corresponding service request numbers (SRNs) has been extended until July 10. For forms whose resubmission deadlines expired between June 5 and June 20, stakeholders have been permitted to seek reopening or extension through the MCA Helpdesk, subject to verification. Cancelled forms may also be reopened on approval and made available for resubmission until July 10.

“They are taking action, and wherever an extension is needed, they have given one, or it is under examination following industry representation,” said a former president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), requesting anonymity.

But the Delhi-based CA pointed out that September/ October is the busiest period for corporate filing, when the majority of unlisted companies submit their annual return on the MCA site within 30 days of holding annual general meetings.

“June/ July is not a heavy workload period. But even now, we are trying to work outside office hours to avoid website issues,” he said.

The government official did not comment on whether the MCA site will be equipped to handle the heavy workload post September. “Right now, the services are being handled from a disaster recovery site in Chennai because of the fire and things are getting normal,” the official said, without offering a timeline for moving back from the disaster recovery site to the main server.