Letters to the editor: 2016 was neither calm nor uncomplicated despite the sudden nostalgia in social media

Imagined past

Sir — The sudden nostalgia for 2016 — social media has been flooded with throwback posts — is not just another trend. It reflects how people reach for comfort when the present feels unstable. Nostalgia rises during economic stress, political anxiety, and rapid social change because it offers emotional shelter. Social media then packages that feeling into a neat, shareable story of a simpler time. Yet 2016 was neither calm nor uncomplicated. It only looks softer in hindsight. The danger is that this mood can be exploited, shaping public attitudes and rewarding leaders who promise a return to an imagined past.

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Disrupted ties

Sir — At Davos, the chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and the Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, described a world where values alone do not deter aggression. Europe should respond to the rising threat from the United States of America by strengthening defence, investing in technology, and supporting Ukraine without hesitation. It should also maintain dialogue with Washington because cooperation remains necessary on Russia and China. Firmness does not require hostility. Europe can be polite and still set boundaries that hold.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Chennai

Sir — European leaders should treat the tariff threats by the US president, Donald Trump, as a serious economic risk. Tariffs raise costs for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. They also invite retaliation and reduce cooperation on security. Europe should prepare well-thought-out countermeasures but it should also focus on competitiveness at home. Cutting unnecessary regulation and improving productivity will reduce vulnerability. Europe cannot lecture Washington while ignoring its own weaknesses and delays.

Ishika Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Europe’s response to Donald Trump must begin with clarity about what is non-negotiable. Greenland is Danish territory and its future cannot be decided by threats from abroad. Even if Donald Trump says he will not use force, his language encourages instability. European leaders should state that sovereignty and borders are not bargaining tools. NATO should focus on shared security needs in the Arctic without rewarding political theatrics. All European nations must also support Denmark publicly and consistently. Trump cannot be allowed to get his way.

G. Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Friedrich Merz is right to warn that Donald Trump is changing the rules of international politics. His comments about Greenland, tariffs, and NATO show a preference for pressure over partnership. Europe should respond with calm unity. The European Union needs stronger defence planning, better energy security, and faster decision-making. Public threats must meet clear red lines but private diplomacy should stay open.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal

Sir — Donald Trump’s approach to Europe sounds less like alliance management and more like a negotiation tactic. When a US president treats tariffs and territory as bargaining chips, European leaders must stop assuming goodwill would return by itself. The EU should coordinate economic responses so that one country is not singled out.

Abhilasha Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Donald Trump’s remarks about NATO reveal a misunderstanding of what alliances are for. NATO is not a subscription service that pays out only when convenient. It is a mutual security commitment built on trust and long-term planning. Europe should defend the principle of partnership among equals. Friedrich Merz is correct that democracies have allies, not subordinates.

Saurav Ash,

Calcutta