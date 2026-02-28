Trump praises Pakistan, Congress slams Modi govt over US ‘full-throated’ support to Islamabad

US President Donald Trump’s praise for Pakistan amid its escalating tensions with Afghanistan has triggered sharp political reactions in India, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of diplomatic failures following Washington’s apparent endorsement of Islamabad.

Amid rising hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Trump said he shares a strong rapport with Pakistan’s leadership and described the country as performing exceptionally well.

Responding to a question on whether he would intervene to stop what was described as an “open war” between the two neighbours, Trump said, “I would, but I get along with Pakistan very well, very, very well. You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there. You have a great leader, two of the people that I really respect a lot, and I think that Pakistan is doing terrifically well.”

Trump’s remarks drew a sharp response from the Congress on Saturday, which termed his praise for Pakistan a setback for India’s diplomatic outreach.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “President Trump's full-throated and categorical support for Pakistan in its war with Afghanistan is another setback for Indian 'huglomacy'.”

Ramesh further criticised the government’s economic engagement with the US, saying, “Our economic diplomacy with the US has failed badly, as evinced by Mr. Modi suddenly surrendering to a clearly one-sided trade deal in which India has made firm pledges, especially to import from American farmers, while the US has made vague commitments to allow for greater exports from India.”

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 28, 2026

He also pointed to trade measures imposed by Washington, stating that days after the agreement, the US levied a 125.87 per cent import duty on solar modules from India.

Taking aim at the broader strategic relationship, Ramesh said, “Our strategic diplomacy has received repeated blows by President Trump, repeatedly cosying up to the Pakistani establishment and reverting to the hyphenation of India and Pakistan.”

In a final swipe at the prime minister, he added, “The prime minister may, through his means, manage to get awards. But the fact is that the self-declared Vishwaguru has been exposed and the world, especially the US, has got his measure.”

Separately, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker said in a post on X that she spoke with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to “express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and express support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks."