Home fire: Editorial on how household responsibilities are keeping women out of jobs

A recent survey by a leading global job portal, Indeed, has reported that it is not the lack of merit or insufficient salary but caregiving duties at home that have resulted in 83% of women — nearly eight out of ten women in India — to skip job applications. The report is based on responses from 1,141 women across the country and the respondents hailed from major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Calcutta. This finding is important because it sheds light on a worrying reality. Even though the overall female labour force participation for women aged 15 years and above increased to 35.3% from 35.1% in November last year, it does not reflect their population and economic potential. The female labour force participation rate of neighbouring Bangladesh for 2025 was 38.6%. Moreover, India ranks 120th among 131 countries in female labour force participation rates. This poor ranking underscores a massive missed opportunity for national economic growth: incidentally, the International Monetary Fund has stated that achieving gender equality in India, meaning equal participation of women in the labour force as men, could potentially elevate India’s gross domestic product by 27%.

The principal obstacle that working women face, as was pointed out in the recent survey, is the burden of expectations and responsibilities at home. Cultural norms and institutions such as the family criticise women for sacrificing domestic imperatives on account of the demands of their careers. But there is another side to this malaise. Women are often discouraged from employment because of the perceived notion that their productivity will be hampered by domestic ‘duties’ such as child-bearing. None of these obstacles, of course, confront men. This unequal treatment is not only unjust but also illogical. Given the current inflation rates and cost of living in many Indian cities, a single income is often not enough to keep a household afloat. To bridge the gap, targeted policy changes and rules must be implemented to lighten the dual burden placed on women employees. These must be complemented by cultural changes at home so that women are not only encouraged to prioritise their professions but men — perennially idle creatures — share domestic responsibilities and give their working partners the breather they deserve.