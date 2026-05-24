Potential US-Iran deal could restore Strait of Hormuz ship transit to pre-war levels within 30 days

A potential deal between Iran and the United States stipulates that the number of ships able to transit the Strait of Hormuz would return to the pre-war level within 30 days, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The naval blockade must be completely lifted within 30 days according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Tasnim said, adding that part of Iran's frozen funds must be released in the first phase.

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The potential MoU includes an end of the war on all fronts, with Washington waiving sanctions on Iran oil during negotiations, Tasnim said on Sunday.

Iran has not yet accepted any actions on its nuclear programme, Tasnim added, saying the potential agreement allocates a 30-day period for procedures related to the Strait of Hormuz and a 60-day period for nuclear talks.