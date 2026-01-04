Zubeen Garg wife seeks fast track court and tougher prosecution as accused move bail pleas

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, on Saturday urged the Assam government to appoint a strong prosecution team and set up a fast-track court, as four of the accused in the singer-composer’s death case filed for bail.

The bail pleas of Zubeen’s bandmate Amritprabha Mahanta, cousin and police official Sandipan Garg and two personal security officials — Nandeswar Bora and

Prabin Baishya — will be heard on January 17. Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while on a yacht outing.

Speaking after the third hearing at the Kamrup (Metro) district and sessions court, Garima said the state government, as promised by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, must immediately appoint a strong and experienced prosecution team, since the accused have engaged powerful defence lawyers.

She referred to the legal teams of Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. “They have engaged lawyers from outside the state. Siddhartha has got a senior lawyer from the Supreme Court. Since the case will now be fought in the court, we request the state government to appoint a strong and experienced prosecution team at the earliest to achieve success in the case.” Mahanta’s defence team is from Calcutta.

Lawyers from the district legal services authority filed the bail pleas for Sandipan and the PSOs. Amritprabha’s lawyer filed hers separately. The bail petitions were opposed by the government lawyer.

Garima, saying she did not see “any remorse” on the faces of the accused, also urged the government to constitute a fast-track court to ensure daily hearings. “There are over 390 witnesses and if the case moves like this,” she said, referring to the slow progress, “it may take decades to complete the trial.”

She also demanded that 13 people from Assam currently residing in Singapore — who were with Zubeen at the time — be investigated. Zubeen was in Singapore for the North East India Festival organised by Mahanta, but passed away a day before the event.