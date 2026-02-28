Stir seeks justice for Zubeen Garg as Assam Jatiya Parishad flags political delay

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday held a protest in Guwahati seeking justice for singer-composer Zubeen Garg, a day after the Assam cabinet approved establishing a dedicated sessions court for the trial.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said they were holding the protest to “expose the political design” of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the ruling BJP regarding the case. He flagged the delay in taking the decision despite Sarma’s assurance to set up a fast-track court on October 16 and December 12.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming during a yacht outing. The state government-constituted SIT invoked a murder charge against four of the seven arrested in connection with the case in its chargesheet. All accused are in judicial custody.

Gogoi asserted: “The chief minister is doing politics with the demand for justice. I want to tell the people of Assam from this protest site (at Chachal) that the chief minister and the BJP will not ensure justice for Zubeen Da. The charges are weak and there is a delay in forming the fast-track court. But we will not sit idle until we ensure justice for Zubeen Da.”