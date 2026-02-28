Meghalaya on alert after meningococcal scare, two Agniveer trainees die

The Meghalaya government has issued a public health advisory following the death of two Agniveer trainees in Shillong due to suspected meningococcal infection over the past two weeks.

The state health and family welfare department issued the advisory on Friday urging the public to remain calm and avoid crowded areas as a precautionary measure, besides sharing the number 14410 for seeking urgent medical assistance.

Meningococcal is a severe and contagious bacterial infection, usually spreading from the infected person’s spit or mucus. Symptoms are similar to a cold or flu, but a stiff neck is common among the infected.

The advisory, issued by health commissioner Dr Joram Beda, said: “The State Surveillance Unit (SSU) has been notified of suspected cases of meningococcal infection. The District Surveillance Unit (DSU), East Khasi Hills, in coordination with the SSU, has initiated an active epidemiological investigation.”

“Case investigation, contact tracing, laboratory review, and surveillance strengthening measures are currently underway. The SSU reassures the public that the situation is being closely monitored and is presently under control, and no new suspected cases have been detected in any other area,” it said.

The death of the two Agniveer recruits undergoing training at the Assam Regimental Centre due to bacterial infection and another 28 recruits being under medical observation at the Military Hospital Shillong was officially confirmed on Wednesday.

The Agniveer cadets died between last week and Monday.

An army statement on Thursday said there have been no fresh cases of suspected meningococcal bacterial infection at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong.

“Intensive monitoring and surveillance is being carried out by the Army medical authorities. Medical facilities have been augmented as necessary. As a precautionary measure, contacts of the earlier case have been detained under isolation at MH Shillong. Masking and restricted movement protocols continue to be in place,” the statement said.

Military medical authorities have apprised Meghalaya health authorities of the current situation which is being “closely monitored and there is no cause of concern, the army statement said.

The health department advisory said all necessary public health measures, including identification and monitoring of close contacts and implementation of appropriate preventive interventions, are being carried out as per standard outbreak response

protocols.

The advisory then listed precautions, including wearing a mask if one feels unwell or is in a crowded area; practising good respiratory hygiene, such as covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing; avoiding crowded areas; maintaining regular hand hygiene with soap and water or hand sanitiser and eating a balanced, nutritious diet to support overall immunity.

The health department also advised the public to seek assistance from the nearest medical facility in case of sudden high fever, headache, vomiting, spreading of purpuric rash; pale limb peripherals at a later stage; and circulatory collapse, shock and multi-organ failure (in severe, fulminant cases).