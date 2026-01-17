PM Modi's Assam trip begins today: Kaziranga corridor, Amrit Bharat trains on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Saturday, the focus of which is on cultural outreach, improving connectivity and infrastructure development.

This will be Modi’s third two-day visit to the state since September 2025. His last visit to the state, where there is a BJP-led state government since 2016, was on December 20-21.

Modi is scheduled to attend the “Bagurumba Dwhou 2026” soon upon his arrival on Saturday, billed by the state government as a “historic cultural event” celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community at the Sarusajai stadium here.

More than 10,000 dancers from the Bodo community will perform the Bagurumba dance, which holds deep cultural significance for the Bodo people, an official statement said. Dancers from 81 legislative Assembly constituencies from 23 of the 35 districts will participate in the event, it added.

Bodo community members from Nepal and Bengal are also participating in the programme, the final rehearsal of which was overseen by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday evening.

This is the third time that Modi is set to attend a mega folk dance performance in Assam as part of the BJP-led government’s cultural outreach. He had attended a mega Bihu dance event on April 15, 2023, followed by the jhumoir/jhumur dance of the tea tribes/Adivasis on February 24, 2025.

Both the tea tribes/Adivasis and the Bodo tribes are electorally influential communities. Saturday’s event comes ahead of the March-April polls.

“By showcasing their culture and tradition before the world, our-party-led government is only deepening its bond with these communities,” a BJP insider said.

On Sunday, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 35-km Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, worth over ₹6,950 crore, aimed at improving regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park’s rich biodiversity by facilitating uninterrupted movement of animals.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam.

Sarma posted on Friday: “Assam is all set to welcome Adarniya Shri @narendramodiji tomorrow to Guwahati. On 18th Jan, he will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Kaziranga Elevated Corridor which will reduce travel time between Guwahati and Jorhat & save precious animal lives. #PMModiInAssam.”

On Sunday, Modi will also flag off two New Amrit Bharat Express trains — Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express, strengthening rail connectivity between the Northeast and northern India.