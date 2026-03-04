Nagaland University study maps genetic diversity of wild banana species

Researchers at Nagaland University have conducted an extensive study on the genetic diversity of Musa sikkimensis, a wild banana species native to the Eastern Himalayas and Northeast, to address challenges in identifying and conserving local banana genotypes growing in the state’s forest areas.

The research titled “Exploring the Genetic Diversity of Musa sikkimensis Land Races in Nagaland, India” underscores the urgent need to conserve endangered banana germplasm in one of the world’s richest biodiversity regions, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Musa sikkimensis, commonly known as ‘Darjeeling banana’ or ‘Sikkim banana’, is a wild-seeded banana species that serves as a vital genetic reservoir for disease resistance, stress tolerance and climate adaptability traits essential for future banana improvement programmes. Although not widely cultivated as an edible fruit, the species plays a crucial role in strengthening crop resilience and ensuring sustainable production.

The findings demonstrate the potential of wild banana genetic resources to contribute to climate-resilient agriculture, food security and socio-economic development.

Researchers noted that wild banana species could support the development of high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties and new value-added products such as fibre-based materials and health beverages.

The findings were published in Flora and Fauna, a peer-reviewed scientific journal that publishes research on plant and animal biology, biodiversity, ecology, and environmental conservation.

The paper was co-authored by Nagaland University research scholars K.R. Singh, Dr S. Walling and Dr A. Sarkar.

Highlighting the role of the research in addressing conservation challenges and safeguarding local germplasm, Dr Animesh Sarkar, associate professor, department of horticulture, Nagaland University, said: “We aimed to address challenges in identifying and conserving local banana genotypes growing in remote forest regions of Nagaland. Through collaboration with banana experts from Northeast and south India, our research team successfully identified and documented several previously unclassified genotypes.”

Sarkar added: “Field exploration presented significant challenges, including difficult terrain, limited accessibility to remote forest areas and low awareness among farmers regarding the importance of germplasm conservation. Our study also highlights a growing shift among farmers toward hybrid and tissue-culture banana varieties, which may accelerate the loss of traditional and wild genotypes.”

Nagaland, located within the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot, hosts a rich diversity of indigenous banana genotypes. However, increasing anthropogenic activities, environmental pressures and deforestation have placed many wild genotypes at risk of decline and possible extinction, making conservation research critical.