MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 04 March 2026

Manipur government assigns portfolios to deputy CMs, ministers after a month

The new government led by Khemchand was formed on February 4 after the President's rule in the state was revoked

PTI Published 04.03.26, 06:40 PM
Manipur deputy CMs portfolios

BJP legislator Yumnam Khemchand Singh signs during his swearing-in as new Manipur Chief Minister, in Imphal, Manipur, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. PTI photo

A month after their swearing-in ceremony, two Manipur deputy chief ministers and two ministers were allotted portfolios on Wednesday, a government notification said.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh is yet to be allotted "any specific department" while Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, has been entrusted with the responsibility of rural and panchayati raj development, along with hill and tribal affairs, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, who is a leader of the Naga People's Front, has been assigned to the public health engineering and forest, environment and climate change departments, according to the government notification.

Minister Govindas Konthoujam will look after the home department, along with the youth affairs and sports.

National People's Party leader K Loken Singh has been allotted the art and culture department and the tourism portfolio, it said.

A state government official told PTI that "more ministerial expansion is likely after the budget session of the assembly in the second week of March."

According to the rule, Manipur, with a 60-member assembly, cannot have more than 12 ministers, including the CM.

The new government led by Khemchand was formed on February 4 after the President's rule in the state was revoked.

Restive Manipur had been under the President's rule since February last year.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless.

RELATED TOPICS

Y Khemchand Singh Manipur Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia prepared to divert oil to India as war on Iran disrupts global crude flows

India is vulnerable to supply shocks, with crude stocks covering only about 25 days of demand, while refiners hold similarly limited inventories of gasoil, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas
Quote left Quote right

You cannot play Russian roulette with destiny of millions. Say no to the war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT