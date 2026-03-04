Manipur CM flags national integration tour to foster unity after unrest

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday flagged off a national integration tour having participants from the four major communities of the strife-hit state, exhorting them to move forward unitedly by letting go of the past.

The Assam Rifles is organising the tour with 24 youths in the team. The Meitei, Kuki, Naga, and Meitei Pangal (Muslim) communities have six members each in the team. The trip will cover Imphal, Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Mumbai and Calcutta from March 3 to 13.

Khemchand Singh, while flagging off the tour, said: “Despite our differences, elders should not spoil the future of our children. We should forgive and forget the past and jointly head towards bringing peace and development in the state”. He was referring to the prevailing situation in the state triggered by the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos that erupted on May 3, 2023, leaving over 260 dead and 60,000 displaced.

N. Biren Singh stepped down as the chief minister amid the ethnic conflict and the state was under the President’s rule for several months.

As part of the event on Tuesday, an interactive session was also held during which the chief minister personally engaged with the youths of the four communities, encouraging them to make the most of the opportunity and gain meaningful experiences.

In a symbolic gesture of unity and inclusiveness, a group comprising one member from each community was formed, and a flag was handed over to them to represent collective harmony and shared identity.

Singh said more than 47,000 people belonging to both the Meitei and Kuki communities were relocated to safer zones by the Assam Rifles to ensure their security and well-being at the peak

During the programme, the officials of the Assam Rifles introduced the chief minister to a group of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets drawn from various communities residing in the state, highlighting the spirit of unity among the youths.

Since assuming charge as chief minister last month, Khemchand has been part of several initiatives aimed at restoring peace.