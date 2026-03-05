Nagaland assembly to examine Vande Mataram order after MLAs raise concerns

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday announced that the issue of rendering the national song, Vande Mataram, before the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, during official events would be referred to a select committee of the state Assembly.

The decision followed objections from several MLAs who said the ministry of home affairs’ January 28 order “raised constitutional and religious concerns” in a Christian-majority state.

The MHA directive mandates the singing of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram ahead of the national anthem whenever both are included in a programme. Several political parties and civil society groups across the country have also opposed the order, calling it insensitive in regions where religious interpretations of the song remain contentious.

Participating in the motion of thanks on the governor’s address, Rio said the concerns raised by MLAs had been “duly noted and respected.” While acknowledging the historical significance of the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, he said India’s unity draws from its diversity, secular principles and constitutional protections. He proposed referring the matter to a select

committee for legal examination and wider consultation before the assembly arrives at a formal position.

MLA Ar. Jwenga was among those who objected to the directive, arguing that making Vande Mataram compulsory could conflict with the “religious conscience” of a predominantly Christian population. According to the 2011 census, 87.93 per cent of Nagaland’s residents identify as Christian. Jwenga emphasised that patriotism in Nagaland had always been demonstrated through respect for the Tricolour and Jana Gana Mana, and said any national practice must remain inclusive and sensitive to constitutional freedoms.

MLA Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso also expressed concern over the compulsory rendering of the national song. While acknowledging its historical and literary value, he said enforcing it in Nagaland would raise “constitutional, cultural and religious questions.” Rhutso pointed out that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram were adopted as the national song in 1950 and referred to a 1986 Supreme Court observation that singing it cannot be made mandatory, as doing so may infringe Article 25(1), which guarantees freedom of religion.

He further noted that Article 371A grants Nagaland special constitutional protections over religious and customary practices, and said any directive must respect the state’s unique identity. Refusing to sing Vande Mataram, he argued, does “not undermine the Constitution or the sovereignty of India,” insisting that patriotism is rooted in service, loyalty and adherence to constitutional values rather than in compulsory cultural expression.

Both MLAs urged the government to reconsider the implementation of the MHA order and to ensure that national unity remains inclusive and respectful of individual conscience. They said a select committee review would provide the space needed for a considered and constitutionally sound decision.