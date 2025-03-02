Mizoram to introduce bill regulating private agencies sending youth abroad for jobs legally

A bill would be introduced in the Mizoram assembly on Monday, seeking to regulate private agencies engaged in sending youths abroad for jobs, an official said on Sunday.

The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025, will be tabled by Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, he said.

The bill will seek to regulate the functioning of private placement agencies to legally send youths for jobs, including domestic work, outside the state, particularly in other countries, he said.

Private placement agencies will be required to register with the government and obtain a license when the bill is enacted, the official said.

The bill was necessitated after some Mizo women, who were illegally sent to foreign countries, particularly Syria and UAE, for domestic work, faced legal issues there, he said.

Last year, the Mizoram government with the help of the Centre rescued several such women, engaged as domestic helps, from Syria and some other Arab countries.

The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) law was enacted in 2015 by the Congress government.

The law, however, empowered agencies to provide jobs to any women as domestic workers within India, the official said.

Hmar, who also holds the portfolios of Sports and Youth Services, and Excise and Narcotics, will table The Mizoram Youth Commission Bill, 2025, on Monday, officials said.

He will also introduce a bill to amend the existing prohibition law to allow the sale and manufacturing of wine and beer from locally produced fruits and grains in the assembly on March 6, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.