Imphal petrol pumps stay shut as MPDF strike over bomb attack deepens fuel crisis

Petrol pumps in and around Imphal Valley remained closed for the second consecutive day after talks with the state government failed to address the concerns raised by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF).

The state government, sources said, has convened another meeting on Monday morning as the impact of the closure is expected to be more severe on weekdays than on weekends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MPDF had announced an indefinite closure of petrol pumps from Saturday in protest against a bomb attack and over security concerns of petrol pump owners and their staff after unidentified miscreants carried out a bomb blast at a filling station at Moirang in Bishnupur district on Thursday night.

Imphal residents said petrol pumps remained shut on Sunday, forcing people to purchase fuel — mostly in one-litre bottles along the highway — for as much as ₹140 to ₹200 per litre.

A litre of petrol at a pump was sold at ₹99.15 on Thursday.

“The impact will be felt from Monday, the beginning of the week. People are now having to shell out an extra ₹40 to 100 per litre. Just imagine what the price will be from Monday, and how people will react if the strike continues,” an Imphal resident said.

Talks between the home department and the MPDA held on Saturday failed to make headway, sources said, adding that the home commissioner has invited a 20-member MPDA delegation for fresh talks to resolve the situation at 11am.

Sources said the MPDA held an internal meeting among its members on Sunday afternoon to assess the unfolding situation.

The MPDF had, on Thursday, formally approached state governor A.K. Bhalla to protest the bomb attack on M/s Elidas Fuel Station, Moirang Kumbi Road, in Bishnupur district.

There are around 200 petrol pumps in and around Imphal. Sources said petrol pump owners have been facing both threats and extortion demands from various groups.

The MPDA letter stated: “This is the second instance where an attempt on life has been made with bomb threats within a short span, as recently one of the dealers was targeted on December 6, 2025, for which your good office was apprised.”

“Though the authorities have taken strict actions/steps towards the safety of petrol pumps and dealers, we are still facing severe threats, as seen in the bomb blast last night,” the letter said.

The MPDF has sought adequate security, prevention of repeat attacks, accountability, and compensation for damages.

“Maximum monetary compensation should be extended if any dealers or staff are injured or killed,” it added.