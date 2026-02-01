MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four Assam migrant workers found dead in Karnataka, government seeks answers

The Assam government arranged to fly the bodies to Dibrugarh after the post-mortem, from where they will be taken to their native villages

Umanand Jaiswal Published 01.02.26, 08:07 AM
Representational image

File picture

Four migrant workers from Assam employed at a bottling plant in Karnataka were found dead in their rented room on Saturday morning, prompting the Assam government to take up the matter with Bengaluru police and also initiate to bring the bodies home.

The deceased have been identified as Nirendranath Taid, 20, Doctor Taid, 18, Dhananjoy Taid, 21, and Jayanta Chintey, 21. While the Taids were from Namaniborkhamukh, Chintey was from Salmara Ranganadi — both in Lakhimpur district.

A relative of Doctor Taid said five youths from the Mising community were sharing a single room in Hoskote. All were working at a Coca-Cola bottling plant. One youth, who had gone for the night shift after dinner, returned to find his roommates dead. “They may have died last night. We were informed around 6–6.30am,” he said.

The Assam government arranged to fly the bodies to Dibrugarh after the post-mortem, from where they will be taken to their native villages. The surviving youth is accompanying the bodies.

Nirendranath had migrated first, around three years ago. The relative said all four were in good health and suspected a chemical reaction may have caused their deaths. He also claimed neither the local police nor the hospital shared the cause of death with Lakhimpur-based acquaintances in Bengaluru.

This allegation could not be independently verified. Some media reports, quoting police sources, attributed the deaths to “suffocation” due to a lack of proper ventilation.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep anguish and assured full support to the bereaved families.

