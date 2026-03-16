Mizoram health minister apologises for pregnant woman's death, after denied hospital admission

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Monday issued a formal apology and ordered a high-level inquiry, following the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman, who was allegedly denied admission by a government hospital in Lunglei.

Speaking at the launch of Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS 2.0) at the assembly conference hall here, Lalrinpuii described reports of the hospital staff turning away the patient as "heartbreaking" and "unacceptable".

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"As the health minister, I take responsibility and offer my sincerest apologies to the grieving family. A formal inquiry is already underway to determine the lapses that led to this tragedy," she said.

The woman, identified as F Lallawmkimi, died on March 12.

After Lallawmkimi went into sudden labour, her family members took her to the Civil Hospital to seek emergency admission, but the staff on duty reportedly told them that no beds were vacant.

She later became unresponsive and was declared dead.