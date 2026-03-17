Five insurgents arrested near India–Myanmar border; IEDs and arms recovered in Tengnoupal

Five insurgents were arrested near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday.

The insurgents belonged to PREPAK, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL), they said.

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The arrests were made on Sunday from a stretch between Border Pillars 73 and 75 in the Moreh police station area, they added.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered a cache of explosives and small arms from the Boljang Hill Range of the district.

The seized items included eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol, one pistol magazine, an improvised mortar, two radio sets and nine live rounds of different calibres, police said.

The recovered IEDs were destroyed at the site in accordance with safety protocols and standard operating procedures, they said.

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