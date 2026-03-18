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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 March 2026

Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi quits party after Himanta Sarma invite

Nagaon MP cites humiliation within party, as chief minister urges him to join BJP, amid fresh churn in Assam Congress ahead of polls

Umanand Jaiswal Published 18.03.26, 08:50 AM
Pradyut Bordoloi resignation

Pradyut Bordoloi Sourced by the Telegraph

The two-term Congress MP of Nagaon in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, resigned from the party on Tuesday, hours after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly invited him to join the BJP.

Bordoloi was also a four-time MLA and a state cabinet minister. He had publicly expressed his displeasure on Monday at PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi and fellow MP Imran Masood for allegedly humiliating him for opposing the renomination of sitting MLA Asif Nazar in front of party leaders on March 13.

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According to Bordoloi, Nazar was associated with Emdadul Islam, a “history-sheeter” arrested for an attack on him and a Congress MLA during the 2025 panchayat polls.

In his one-paragraph resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, the 1959-born Bordoloi wrote: ”With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

On Tuesday, hours before Bordoloi’s resignation letter went public, Sarma reacted to the buzz about Bordoloi’s certain exit, telling mediapersons that he had “not contacted Bordoloi till now but I believe he does not have any need to stay in the Congress”.

“I invite him to join the BJP because no Sanatani Hindu can currently stay in the Congress. We will accord the same respect we have extended to Bhupen Borah. Come and join our party,” Sarma said.

The Congress had nominated Bordoloi’s son, Prateek, as its candidate from the Margherita constituency for the April 9 Assembly polls.

Sarma also said Congress legislature party leader in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, would also leave the party.

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