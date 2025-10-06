Flight operations suspended at Imphal airport after drone sighting

Flight operations were temporarily suspended at the Imphal airport in Manipur on Monday afternoon after a drone was sighted, raising security concerns, officials said.

An IndiGo flight from Agartala to Imphal reported the drone around 2 pm on its final approach path from the city side, at an altitude between 3,600 and 4,000 feet, they said.

Flight operations at the airport were temporarily suspended as a precautionary safety measure, they added.

"Normal operations resumed only after necessary security clearance was obtained from the state police," an official said.

In a statement, the airport authorities urged the people not to operate drones in the vicinity, including Imphal city, Nambol, and Bishnupur "Unauthorised drone operations pose a serious risk to aircraft safety. Any violation of drone operation regulations will invite strict legal action in accordance with applicable laws," it said.

