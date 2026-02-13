Kolkata: Saltlake Sector V office tower hit by fire, staff evacuated amid heavy smoke

A fire broke out in one of the towers of Globsyn Crystals at Salt Lake Electronics Complex’s EP Block, Sector V, on Friday evening triggering panic, and chaos among the employees on the premises.

Three fire engines from the Bidhannagar fire department rushed to the spot. One woman is reported to have taken ill from the smoke.

Employees have been evacuated from the building while thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after strenuous efforts.