Assam final electoral roll shows net drop of 2.43 lakh voters ahead of polls state

The final electoral roll for Assam, released on Tuesday, has recorded a net decrease of 2,43,485 voters compared to the draft roll published on December 27, 2025.

The updated voter count now stands at 2,49,58,139, according to a statement from the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO).

The final roll follows the special revision (SR) of electoral rolls in all 126 Assembly constituencies of Assam, undertaken ahead of the elections scheduled for March–April. The revision was launched by the Election Commission on November 17, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for voter inclusion.

The CEO’s office said in a statement: “The total number of voters in the draft voter list was 2,52,01,624, which has now decreased by 2,43,485 to 2,49,58,139 in the final

voter list. This represents a 0.97 per cent decrease from the draft list.”

The statement carefully avoids terms like “deletion” or “removed”, since the appeals phase is underway. Under the Representation of the People Act, voters can still appeal against decisions made by electoral registration officers (EROs). These can be filed before the respective district magistrates within 15 days, with a second appeal to the CEO permitted within 30 days.

An official from the CEO’s office said further clarification would be provided at a media conference scheduled today.

The draft roll had flagged 4,78,992 deceased voters, 53,619 duplicate or similar entries and 5,23,680 migrated voters. The SR exercise included a house-to-house verification from November 22 to December 20, 2025.

The Kamrup (Metro) district — which covers capital Guwahati — saw its final voter count reduced to 10,49,644, down by 25,932 from the draft roll figure of 10,75,576.