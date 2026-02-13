US ‘deletes’ India map on ‘Pakistan push’, Congress targets Modi govt, Jaishankar

The Congress on Friday stepped up its criticism of external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and questioned the Centre’s silence over a reported change in how a US office depicted the map of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X on Friday, Pawan Khera said a spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign office had claimed credit for the deletion of an Indian map by Washington.

According to him, the map had earlier shown “the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as part of India.”

He added, “Yet we haven’t heard a word on this from our Ministry of External Affairs.”

The Congress leader again referred to Jaishankar as “Forum Minister” and questioned whether his role was limited to speaking at international platforms or included “doing some substantive work for India’s interests”.

The Congress leader was referring to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, which he alleged had removed the map in question.

Khera also shared a video clip of a weekly media briefing by a spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry. In the clip, the spokesperson says the map had appeared “at certain handles” and that Pakistan had contacted US authorities.

The spokesperson adds, “They realised that this map was illegal,” and says that the “international map on Jammu and Kashmir” is the one legally sanctified by the United Nations.

On Wednesday, Khera had targeted Jaishankar in another post.

"We will again see the ‘Forum Minister’ @DrSJaishankar speak from his pulpit at some new forum in the world. The taxpayer is paying for his lavish trips and he has a big fat zero to show for his efforts. As of today, in a latest interview, Trump again claimed he use trade and tariffs to threaten Modi to stop Operation Sindoor. India has been arm twisted to stop buying Russian Oil. We continue to lose the battle of narratives against Pakistan - the US Trade Representative Office has deleted a map showing the entire Jammu and Kashmir (including PoK) as a part of India. What is Jaishankar doing? Is he doing something at all?" he wrote.