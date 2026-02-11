Efforts on to identify those behind Ukhrul violence, situation gradually improving: Manipur deputy chief minister

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho on Tuesday said efforts were underway to identify those involved in the recent violence in Ukhrul district, asserting that the situation was gradually cooling down as multiple stakeholders worked towards restoring normalcy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Dikho said the state government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders were collectively engaged in finding a solution.

"The chief minister, the government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders are involved in bringing a solution. We are trying to meet everyone and make them understand. There are positive signs," Dikho said.

He cautioned that an immediate resolution may not be possible given the prevailing situation, but expressed optimism about improvement.

"Immediately, we may not be able to resolve everything due to the situation, but hopefully things will improve soon," he added.

The Naga People’s Front leader said the authorities were yet to identify those responsible for the violence.

"Earlier, there was some confusion following the firing and burning of houses. Now the situation is much clearer," he said, adding that the government was making all efforts to resolve the issue.

"We hope everyone will cooperate," Dikho said.

The remarks came a day after a fresh bout of violence erupted in the Litan Sareikhong area of Ukhrul district over the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member. Several abandoned houses were set on fire and shots were fired, prompting the state government to suspend internet services in the district for five days, police said.

"Armed men set ablaze abandoned houses and fired several rounds of bullets at Litan Sareikhong. The situation remains tense, and security forces are trying to bring the situation under control," a police officer said.

The Manipur government ordered the suspension of internet, including broadband, VPN and VSAT services, as a preventive and precautionary measure. The internet suspension was also extended for five days in the Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and the Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district.

In a statement, the Home Department said the decision was taken in view of apprehensions that anti-social elements might use social media to circulate images, posts and videos that could incite public passions and have serious repercussions on the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers, mostly women, children and elderly persons, have fled Litan Sareikhong and nearby villages to safer areas in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, officials said.

Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam had earlier said at least 21 houses were burnt and additional security forces had been deployed to control the situation.