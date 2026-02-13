Rahul Gandhi plans movement against India-US deal in huddle with farm union leaders

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi discussed with farmers the need for a nationwide movement to oppose the India-US interim trade deal and safeguard the livelihoods of peasants and agricultural labourers on Friday even as the government said it would not bring a privilege motion against him as a BJP member had filed a substantive motion.

Rahul met with leaders of farmers’ unions from across the country at the Parliament House complex.

The farm union leaders expressed their opposition to the India-US trade deal and conveyed their deep concern for the livelihoods of farmers who grow corn, soya bean, cotton, fruits and nuts, the Congress said.

Rahul said the trade deal has opened the door for agricultural imports and that many other crops would soon follow.

The farm leaders who met Rahul included All India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal S. Khaira; Ashok Balhara of the Bharatiye Kisan Mazdor Union, Haryana; Baldev S. Zira of the BKU Krantikari; R. NandKumar of the Progressive Farmers Front; Amarjit S. Mohri of the BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh; Guramneet S. Mangat of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- India; and Hameed Malik of the J-K Zamidara Forum.

The meeting comes a day after Rahul asserted that the government can file cases or a privilege motion against him but he will stand strongly with farmers. He has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "anti-farmer" and "selling" the country through the India-US interim trade deal.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had shared a video statement on X in which he made a scathing attack on the government over the India-US interim trade deal. In a post in Hindi on X along with the video, Gandhi had said, "FIR is filed, a case is registered, or a privilege motion is brought -- I will fight for the farmers."

"Any trade deal that takes away the farmers' livelihood or weakens the country's food security is anti-farmer. We will not let the anti-farmer Modi government compromise on the interests of the food providers," he had said.

No privilege motion

The government has shelved a plan to bring a motion against Rahul Gandhi for using unparliamentary language against the prime minister as a BJP MP has submitted a notice to initiate a substantive motion against the Congress leader on the same issue, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

Rijiju said that the Speaker would be consulted on whether to send the matter to the House privilege committee, the ethics committee, or bring it directly to the Lok Sabha.

"It has not yet been decided," he said.

He noted that since a private member has already submitted a notice for the motion, the government will refrain from introducing its own motion.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey told PTI Videos on Thursday that he has given a notice to initiate a "substantive motion" against Gandhi, demanding the cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership and calling for him to be barred from contesting elections for life.

Dubey said that in his notice, he has stated how the leader of the Opposition visits foreign countries, joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID and Ford Foundation, and "colludes" with anti-India elements.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative House or Assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.

"No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces," Dubey alleged.