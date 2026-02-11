Manipur suspends mobile internet in Ukhrul and parts of Kamjong Kangpokpi districts

The Manipur government on Tuesday suspended mobile Internet and data services in Ukhrul district and in one subdivision each of Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts for five days as the ground situation triggered by arson in Litan village on Sunday continued to remain volatile volatile despite curfew and deployment of additional forces across affected areas.

The first order suspending Internet/data services was issued for Naga‑majority Ukhrul district from 11.30am after reports of sporadic firing and fresh incidents of burning abandoned houses surfaced from villages around Litan, even as curfew had been imposed since Sunday and civil administration along with community elders had been attempting confidence‑building measures to restore calm and encourage displaced families to return safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

By evening, the home department extended the suspension to Phungyar subdivision in Kamjong district and Lhungtin subdivision in Kangpokpi district as a preventive step, citing apprehensions that inflammatory posts, images and videos circulated through social media platforms could aggravate inter‑community tensions and disturb fragile peace in adjoining hill areas already under close monitoring.

Kamjong, like Ukhrul, has a predominantly Naga population, while Kangpokpi is largely inhabited by the Kuki‑Zo community, making the administrative decision sensitive amid ongoing ethnic fault lines that have defined the broader conflict landscape in Manipur since May 2023 and prompted repeated restrictions on communication services during flare‑ups.

The Ukhrul incident comes amid the ongoing conflict involving the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos since May 2023, prompting repeated restrictions on communication services during flare‑ups.

According to preliminary assessments by officials, around twenty‑four houses were torched over two days in Litan village under Ukhrul district, forcing residents to flee and seek shelter elsewhere while emergency response teams worked to secure perimeters and prevent retaliatory incidents. Of the damaged houses, twenty‑one reportedly belonged to Tangkhul Nagas and three to members of the Kuki‑Zo community, while a few government quarters were also destroyed in the violence.

Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the trigger. One version suggests the clashes followed an alleged assault on a Naga youth by a group of Kuki‑Zo men on Saturday night. Another account points to a minor altercation involving intoxicated individuals from neighbouring villages that spiralled into confrontation despite attempts at local mediation.

The Manipur police, in an early Tuesday statement, said miscreants had set fire to several houses and that preventive measures including curfew, intensive patrolling and deployment of adequate security personnel were undertaken to contain the unrest. Authorities added that although the situation remained tense, it was largely under control.