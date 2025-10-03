MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Five militants of banned outfit arrested in Manipur’s Churachandpur, arms and opium seized

The cadres of the United Kuki National Army were arrested from Songkot village on Thursday

PTI Published 03.10.25, 11:24 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Five militants of a banned outfit have been arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Friday.

Arms and ammunition and 3 kg of opium seeds were seized from their possession, they said.

The cadres of the United Kuki National Army were arrested from Songkot village on Thursday, a police officer said.

Four of the five arrested were identified as Paolenlal Kipgen (30), Kamgoulen (23), Lhunkholen Singson (26) and Khaiginpau (37), while one militant is a juvenile.

An M79 grenade launcher with three bombs, two 9mm pistols with five cartridges, eight radio sets and three kg of opium seeds were seized from their possession, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

