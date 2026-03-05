MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Election Commission full bench to visit West Bengal from March 8 to review poll preparations

The poll schedule for the Assembly elections in five states and Union territories, including West Bengal, may be announced in the second week of March

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 05.03.26, 04:53 PM
Representational image.

The full bench of the Election Commission, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, is set to arrive in West Bengal on March 8, a senior poll official said on Thursday. Originally expected on March 9, the delegation will now likely reach the state on Sunday night and stay until Tuesday to assess preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, the official added.

During the visit, the commission is expected to hold meetings with key stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including administrative and law-enforcement officials. "The commission will review the overall preparedness for the Assembly elections and interact with officials at various levels," he told PTI.

The poll schedule for Assembly elections in five states and Union territories, including West Bengal, may be announced in the second week of March, another source in the office of the state CEO indicated, though the exact date has not yet been finalised.

West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal is also scheduled to meet district magistrates and election officers later in the day to review the status of poll preparations.

Meanwhile, 240 companies of central forces, which have already arrived in the state during the first phase, have begun area-domination and patrolling exercises in Kolkata and several districts, officials said.

