Clashes erupt in Manipur as Kuki protesters oppose Amit Shah’s free movement directive

Clashes broke out between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday after police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive allowing free movement across the state.

Sources said several protesters were injured in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation worsened when protesters set fire to private vehicles and attempted to stop a state transport bus traveling from Imphal to Senapati district.

Protesters also blocked NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and burned tyres to obstruct movement of government vehicles.

The protest was also directed against a peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organisation.

The march, involving over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district.

Police claimed they had been told to stop the march as they did not have permission.

"We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government," a policeman said.

However, FOCS members objected saying they were just following what Shah's instruction allowing free movement across the state from Saturday.

Meanwhile, a purported video released by Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location said it was against the government of India's decision regarding free movement and demanded a separate administration. The authenticity of the video could not be corroborated by PTI.

"Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration" a volunteer was heard saying in the video.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.