BSF constable from Bengal killed in Manipur’s Ukhrul District

A Border Security Force constable was killed on Friday during a patrol in Ukhrul district of Border Security Force in Manipur, officials said.

Constable Mithun Mandal, posted with the 170 Battalion, was “struck by a bullet fired from an unknown direction around 4.30 pm”, an official said. He was taken to a hospital in Imphal, where doctors declared him dead around 6 pm.

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Mandal hailed from Bhagjan Tola village in West Bengal. Chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh expressed grief over the incident and conveyed condolences to the family.

“Strongly condemn the tragic martyrdom of Constable Mithun Mandal (170 Bn, BSF), who was fatally injured by a bullet from an unknown direction while on patrol at Mongkot Chepu, Ukhrul today. He succumbed at RIMS, Imphal.

“A brave son of West Bengal, his sacrifice in the line of duty will never be forgotten. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Prayers for strength and peace in this hour of grief. Om shanti,” Singh said.

He also wrote, "The state government stands in solidarity with the family, and we remain resolute in our commitment to uphold peace, security, and justice."

Kuki village Mongkot Chepu and neighbouring Tangkhul Naga has been witnessing gunfights, after ethnic clashes broke out between two communities in February.

The Manipur police said search operations and area domination exercises are underway to trace those involved in the firing.