Nagaland steps up surveillance, containment after African swine fever outbreak, pork sale banned in several districts

The Nagaland government has intensified surveillance and containment measures following the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in various parts of the state, while several districts imposed bans and restrictions on the import, transport and sale of pigs and pork products to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has been closely monitoring the situation through district veterinary officers and field staffers who are actively engaged in surveillance, containment, awareness campaigns, sample collection and implementation of bio-security measures to prevent further spread of ASF, an official statement said here.

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In Mon, the administration has imposed a temporary ban on the sale of pork across the district and prohibited the import, export and transportation of live pigs until further orders. In Dimapur district, authorities have identified infected and surveillance zones after ASF-positive cases were confirmed in pigs at Signal Angami village. The movement, slaughter and transportation of pigs, pork and related products have been restricted within the affected areas.

In Medziphema subdivision of Chumoukedima district, the slaughter and sale of pigs and pork have been regulated, with prior permission made mandatory before any commercial slaughter or sale. Mokokchung district authorities have also advised the public to avoid purchase and consumption of pork in affected areas under Tuli subdivision, where ASF outbreaks were confirmed in Chungtia and Kangtsungyimsen villages and Shitikolak ward of Tuli town.

Restrictions and bans related to pig import and transportation were also imposed in parts of Peren and Niuland districts following ASF concerns. Following the restrictions, pork shops in several parts, including Kohima, remained closed on Saturday.

Pork is one of the most preferred delicacies in Nagaland and forms an essential part of daily meals and traditional cuisine across communities in the state. The ASF outbreak and the resulting restrictions are therefore expected to have a significant impact on local consumption patterns, markets and the livelihoods of thousands of pig farmers and traders dependent on the pork economy.

The directorate clarified that ASF is a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs, but it does not infect humans and is not a public health concern. However, it warned that the disease can cause severe economic losses to pig farmers and therefore requires immediate reporting and strict preventive action.

Appealing for public cooperation, the directorate urged pig farmers, traders, transporters, village councils, colony authorities and citizens to extend full support to it during the ongoing crisis. The advisory directed the public to immediately report any sudden sickness or death of pigs to the nearest veterinary institution or office. It also cautioned against unauthorised movement, sale or transportation of pigs and pork products from affected areas.

Farmers and pig rearers have been further advised to maintain strict farm hygiene and bio-security measures to reduce the risk of transmission. The directorate also instructed the public not to dispose of dead pigs in rivers, streams, forests or open public places, warning that improper disposal could worsen the outbreak.

The directorate additionally appealed to the public to avoid panic and refrain from spreading unverified information related to ASF.

It appreciated the prompt support extended by the district administrations and lauded the efforts of chief veterinary officers, veterinary doctors, veterinary field assistants and mobile veterinary units working tirelessly on the ground to contain the outbreak.

The directorate also requested the dissemination of only verified information issued by it to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic among citizens.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the livestock sector, the directorate stated that it would continue scientific and administrative interventions to protect the livelihoods of pig farmers across Nagaland.