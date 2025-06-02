Assam dancer shines at Britain’s Got Talent, secures second runner-up position

Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam has secured the second runner-up position in the reality show Britain’s Got Talent, capping a journey from a small village in Karbi Anglong district to one of the world’s biggest platforms.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, wishing the dancing protege said she has done everyone proud with her achievement.

“Dancing her way to glory. Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the 3rd spot at #BGTFinal,” he said in a post on X.

“Her performances have mesmerised audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud,” Sarma said, wishing her the best in future endeavours.

Binita secured the second runner-up position in the reality show finale held on Saturday night, with her family claiming that she has been the first contestant from the country to reach the final stage of the show.

The competition was won by British magician Harry Moulding, while the second place went to LED dance group The Blackouts.

Binita, in a video posted on Britain’s Got Talent’s official social media sites, thanked her supporters and social media followers, especially viewers from the UK, for voting and blessing her journey. She said the encouragement from India, Nepal, Bhutan and other Asian countries gave her the strength to move forward on the global stage.

Expressing gratitude towards the chief minister, Binita said she wishes to meet him personally and thank him for his support and blessings.