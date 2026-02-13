Bangladesh’s 13th general election: Ballots, security patrols and celebrations

1 11 Reuters

A man paddles his rickshaw past an office of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a day after the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.

A young man uses his mobile phone to film as he rides on a rickshaw, a day after the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.

A man reads an English daily newspaper at a store, the morning after the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.

Tarique Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), waves from a car on his way to the mosque to attend Friday prayer, as results project BNP's victory in the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.

A motorcycle passes by a graffiti, the morning after the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.

A woman casts her vote at a polling station while a child looks on, during the 13th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026.

Supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) show a victory sign in front of a banner with Tarique Rahman’s photo, as the results project BNP's victory in the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.

People vote during the 13th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026.

Police officers mounted on horses patrol a street during the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026.

People look at the results published by Election Commission, following the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.

Security personnel stand guard in front of the Election Commission office, a day after the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.