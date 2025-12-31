From Labubu craze to Kolhapuri’s couture moment, fashion trends that defined 2025

From Labubus doubling up as luxury charms to traditional Kolhapuris igniting global debates, 2025 proved to be a year of bold statements and meaningful style. Celebrity closets, international runways and Kolkata’s street markets moved in sync, embracing trends that were as revolutionary as they were visually striking. As the year draws to a close, My Kolkata rounds up the fashion moments that defined 2025.

Plush and posh: How Labubu charmed its way into high-fashion circles this year

1 5 Urvashi Rautela, Lisa Instagram/@urvashirautela; Instagram/@lalalalisa_m

ADVERTISEMENT

From Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to Blackpick member Lisa, Labubu fever gripped several celebrities worldwide this year. These plush toys, created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung, took the form of must-have accessories — charms, badges, keychains, hair clips.

Rautela carried a brown handbag bedecked with several Labubu charms to the 2025 Wimbledon finals. Lisa, on the other hand, sported an all-pink outfit entirely inspired by the dolls. The wildly popular toy popped up seemingly everywhere, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka’s bejewelled Labubu collectibles also made it to New York Times’s 2025 list of 67 most stylish people.

Even Kolkata’s bustling markets – Gariahat, Esplanade and Hatibagan – were awash with Labubu collectibles. City outlets of Starmark, FirstCry and Mumuso, too, were stocked to the brim with the toys.

Kolhapuri goes couture: When these desi sandals sparked a global outcry

2 5 Shutterstock

After Italian luxury fashion brand Prada allegedly rebranded the traditional Kolhapuri chappals at its Men’s 2026 fashion show in June, several Indian celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neena Gupta, Virat Kohli and Aamir Khan, championed the handcrafted Indian footwear.

Once the sandals made their way to the global runway, many feathers were ruffled with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) accusing Prada of cultural appropriation. After public outcry, Prada acknowledged the Indian inspiration and began talks with Indian leather bodies for collaboration.

As the drama continues, reports state that Prada will make 2,000 pairs of the sandals in Maharashtra and Karnataka, under a deal with two state-backed entities. The collection is slated to launch in February 2026, online and in 40 Prada stores across the world.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Kolhapuris gained momentum ahead of Durga Puja, with shops across Esplanade, Gariahat, Dhakuria and College Street stocking up on fresh designs.

Chic and layered: Curtain bangs refused to leave the spotlight

3 5 Pinterest/ Melinda Jeanne Pehanick

Curtain bangs have largely dominated 2025. Stylists have blended the hairstyle with softer, more textured shaggy or wispy versions. Curtain bangs were often integrated with popular cuts like the butterfly cut to offer a more face-framing option. Actresses Ella Purnell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jenna Ortega and Dakota Johnson have effortlessly slayed this layered hairstyle.

“The curtain bangs are very in at different lengths according to the face shape,” said Kolkata-based celeb stylist Bridgette Jones.

Old drapes, new dreams: Kolkata’s love affair with upcycled wardrobe

4 5 Instagram/@maan.calcutta

As sustainable fashion gathered momentum, several influencers and designers in Kolkata championed the movement in thoughtful ways. One of the most popular approaches was upcycling — transforming old saris and dupattas into blouses, dresses and co-ord sets. Well-known labels such as Suta, Roy Calcutta and Maan customised pieces from clients’ heirlooms, adding an emotional layer to sustainability.

Back with a bang: Bucket hat’s big fashion comeback

5 5 Instagram/@anganaroy

From Punjabi singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh to Bengali actress Angana Roy, celebrities have repeatedly proved this year that short-brimmed hats, especially bucket hats, are far from an ’80s throwback. Whether it be laid-back travel looks or standout red-carpet moments (think Jeremy Strong’s dapper outfit at the Cannes Film Festival), bucket hats are enjoying a full-fledged fashion revival.