Adore and adorn: From Gariahat to Hatibagan, sellers unfurl handloom saris for Durga Puja

With Durga Puja around the corner, it’s time to dive into festive shopping. From visiting Kumartuli on Mahalaya to offering Anjali on Ashtami morning with your bae, women’s love affair with saris never fades. And what’s better than lightweight yet stylish handloom saris to set the festive tone while braving the Kolkata humidity? My Kolkata brings you the ultimate guide to the best places in the city to shop for handloom saris this Pujo.

Dakshinapan Shopping Complex

Soumyajit Dey

A paradise for sari enthusiasts, Dakshinapan Shopping Complex is lined with stalls offering a wide variety of handloom treasures. From quirky prints to intricate thread work, the collection here caters to every taste and aesthetic.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 350

Address: 2, Gariahat Road South, Dhakuria

Gariahat Market

Soumyajit Dey

What really draws Kolkatans to shops in Gariahat is the affordability of the products there. Sari stores here offer a wide collection at a reasonable price. However, that does not mean shoppers have to settle for subpar designs or poor quality. From batik prints to hand-painted handloom saris, the shops boast unique pieces you’ll struggle to find elsewhere in the city.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 250

Hatibagan Market

Soumyajit Dey

Think hawkers rubbing shoulders with government-backed emporiums — Hatibagan market truly has it all. The variety is endless, the prices are pocket-friendly, and the thrill of the hunt makes every find feel like treasure. Some of the most popular pieces found here include one-colour handloom saris and drapes adorned with vibrant ethnic motifs.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 400

Esplanade Market

Soumyajit Dey

Tucked away inside Kolkata’s iconic New Market (Hogg Market) are sari gems waiting to be discovered. This is the kind of place that can tick every box on your festive wish list. Dazzling colour combinations? Check. Bold, fiery silks? Check. Lightweight, breezy cottons that blend comfort and elegance? Double check.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 850

Biswa Bangla Store

With outlets spread across Park Street, Dhakuria, Dum Dum, Salt Lake and New Town, Biswa Bangla Store is a one-stop destination for handloom sari lovers. From tribal embroidery to heritage weaves, the collection pays homage to India’s rich textile traditions and indigenous craftsmanship. The products are also available on their website.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 1,500

Address: 17, Mother Teresa Sarani, Park Street area