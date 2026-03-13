Five Oscar-nominated films to stream ahead of 98th Academy Awards

With the countdown to the 98th Academy Awards entering its final stretch, predictions about possible winners on March 16 are reaching a feverish pitch. Fortunately, several of this year’s nominees are already available to watch on streaming platforms, offering audiences the chance to experience some of the biggest contenders before the winners are announced.

Here are five Oscar-nominated films that you can stream on OTT.

Sinners

Streaming on: Prime Video & JioHotstar

Director Ryan Coogler returned to filmmaking after a three-year break with Sinners, one of the boldest genre-bending films of 2025. Set in 1930s Mississippi, the story follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack — both played by Michael B. Jordan — who return home after serving in World War I and attempt to rebuild their lives by opening a juke joint for the local Black community. Their plans unravel when a group of vampires arrives, drawn by the extraordinary musical talent of their cousin Sammie. The film blends horror, music and historical themes while exploring how Black art and culture have long been celebrated yet exploited.

One Battle After Another

Streaming on: Prime Video & JioHotstar

In One Battle After Another, director Paul Thomas Anderson blends dark humour and political commentary. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob, a former revolutionary living off the grid with his daughter while wrestling with paranoia and the ghosts of his radical past. When an old nemesis (played by Sean Penn) returns, Bob is forced into a relentless chase that pushes him to confront old mistakes in order to protect his child.

F1

Streaming on: Prime Video & Apple TV+

Racing drama F1 delivers high-speed spectacle alongside an emotional story of redemption. The film stars Brad Pitt as a veteran Formula One driver who returns to the sport years after a career-ending accident. Joining a struggling team and mentoring a young rookie, he attempts to revive his career on some of the world’s most demanding circuits. Shot during real Formula One race weekends, the film features thrilling racing sequences.

Sentimental Value

Streaming on: Prime Video & Mubi

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier delivers an emotional family drama with Sentimental Value. The film revolves around sisters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), who reunite with their estranged father Gustav (Stellan Skarsgård), a once-renowned film director. Following the death of their mother, Gustav attempts to reconnect with his family by casting Nora — an actress — in his comeback film. When she refuses, unresolved grief and long-buried tensions surface. The narrative explores the complicated relationship between artists and their personal lives.

Hamnet

Streaming on: Prime Video

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Hamnet is a historical drama based on Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel of the same name, inspired by the life of William Shakespeare. The film stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal as Agnes and Shakespeare as they grapple with the devastating loss of their young son, Hamnet. Set in 16th-century England, the story imagines how this personal tragedy may have shaped the writing of Hamlet.