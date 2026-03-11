Potholes, pollution and pushback: Why cycling in Kolkata has become an uphill ride

For Kolkata’s cyclists, the road has become a place of constant calculation. What once felt liberating during the pandemic, now feels increasingly hostile, shaped by congestion, pollution and infrastructure that rarely accounts for people on two wheels.

Travel content creator and cycling enthusiast Debjani Lahiri, who has been riding regularly since before the pandemic, says the city has grown tougher to navigate with every passing year. “The roads have become unpredictable,” she says. “Potholes, badly placed speed breakers and barricades break your rhythm and increase the risk of accidents.”

Speed breakers and barricades

Speed breakers, cyclists argue, are often installed without considering how two-wheel traffic moves. “They disrupt momentum and can cause imbalance, especially when you are riding at a steady pace,” Lahiri says. Barricades, she feels, create an even bigger problem. “They choke the road and make manoeuvring extremely difficult for cyclists.”

Digital marketing entrepreneur and long-distance cyclist Arunava Chowdhury believes these measures end up worsening traffic rather than controlling it. “Barricades are put up everywhere without any logical thought,” he says. “For cyclists, they become physical obstacles that you have to constantly negotiate, and that adds to the stress.”

Cycling tracks that do not work

New Town’s cycling tracks were once seen as a sign of progress. Today, many cyclists actively avoid them.

Lahiri says poor maintenance has rendered them unsafe. “Cars are parked there, construction material is dumped, and there is no enforcement,” she says. “You never know what you are going to encounter next.”

Content creator and cyclist Deepanjan Ghosh, feels the tracks fail at their most basic purpose. “A cycling track is supposed to give you confidence,” he says. “Here, you are constantly alert because obstacles appear suddenly. It defeats the point of having a dedicated lane.”

Poor lighting and safety concerns

Lighting is another persistent concern, particularly in parts of New Town and its service lanes.

Lahiri, who often rides early in the morning, says poor visibility affects her sense of safety. “Some stretches in Action Area II are poorly lit,” she says. “If I cannot see clearly, I hesitate to ride. Safety becomes a real concern.”

Evening rides, once an option for working professionals, are becoming increasingly difficult. “You end up standing in traffic, breathing exhaust fumes and dealing with impatient drivers,” she adds.

Air quality and visibility

Air pollution has emerged as one of the biggest deterrents for cyclists across the city.

Advocate and endurance cyclist Sumanta Gupta says rising AQI levels have changed how often and how comfortably people ride. “For endurance athletes, air quality is now a serious barrier,” he says. “It actively discourages people from riding regularly.”

Lahiri agrees. “Cycling with a mask restricts breathing, but cycling without one during high AQI days is risky,” she says. Winter smog further compounds the problem. “Visibility drops so much that you worry about what is ahead of you on the road.”

The Eco Park closure

The closure of Eco Park to cyclists has dealt a major blow to the community, particularly those based in New Town.

Lahiri describes it as a turning point. “Eco Park was one of the few safe, controlled spaces we had,” she says. “Its closure has reduced how often many cyclists ride.”

Ghosh echoes the sentiment. “Eco Park allowed uninterrupted cycling in a secure environment,” he says. “Losing that space hurt the entire community.”

It’s not just Eco Park, since the Messi fiasco, even Salt Lake Stadium lies closed to cyclists “We used to go in the mornings or evenings after being a small ticket price, but now the box office itself is closed and police have said that we cannot use the stadium grounds any longer” said Chowdhury.

Why they still ride

Despite the growing list of challenges, many cyclists continue to pedal out of habit, discipline and love of the ride.

Lahiri cycles at least three times a week, mixing it with running and gym workouts. “Cycling helped me recover from a ligament injury and avoid surgery,” she says. “It gave me strength.”

Chowdhury remains committed to the saddle. “Cycling keeps me grounded,” he says. “It gives structure to my mornings.”

Gupta sees it as both personal discipline and sustainable transport. “Cycling teaches patience,” he says. “But patience should not be mistaken for silence.”

For many riders, that silence is what hurts the most. “We are a small community,” Lahiri says. “But supporting cyclists should not be this difficult.”

As Ghosh puts it quietly, “Cycling in Kolkata now feels like resistance. And resistance needs support to survive.”

