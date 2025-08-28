Kolhapuris are the in thing, thanks to Prada: Where to snag a new pair in Kolkata this Puja

Kolhapuris are back, and how! It all started with Italian luxury fashion brand Prada launching slip-ons that it described as “open-toed flat leather sandals” in June.
The new sandal — priced at USD 800 (roughly Rs 70,000) — ruffled many feathers in India following its debut at Prada’s 2026 Men’s Fashion Show. The bone of contention? Its striking resemblance to the Indian Kolhapuri chappals.
The controversy — a PIL in Bombay High Court against Prada for closely mimicking a GI-tagged product and the Italian giant privately accepting it drew inspiration from Indian artisans — has breathed a new life into the Kolhapuri sandals, now among one of the most sought-after footwears of the season.
As the drama continues, get ready to add a fresh pair of Kolhapuri to your wardrobe to make a fashion statement this Durga Puja without shelling out a hefty sum of money.
Here’s where you can snag authentic Kolhapuris in Kolkata.
New Market
Lanes in the New Market area are dotted with shops flaunting everything from earthy, leather slip-ons tanned locally with vegetable dyes to more glitzy, stone-studded versions of the traditional Kolhapuri. Whether you’re hunting for a rugged pair for him or a statement-maker for her, this is where Kolhapuris find their perfect spotlight.
Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 400
Dhakuria
Right at the end of Dhakuria bridge towards Golpark, on Raja Subodh Chandra Mallick road, stands your go-to stop for the classic Kolhapuri — the timeless T-strap sandal with a toe loop and a band across the foot. From rich dark tans to soft beige tones, the stalls here offer a wide spectrum of shades to suit every vibe, outfit, and aesthetic.
Pocket Pinch: Starting at Rs 700
Gariahat
Kolhapuris have made it to the global runway. Why shouldn’t it make it to the never-ending queues of Kolkata Pujo pandals? Think light-weight leather slip-ons as well as designer embellished ones. The Kolhapuri centre on Gariahat Road has an array of options for you to choose from.
Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 700
College Street
This Kolhapuri centre on 4, Keshab Chandra Sen Street goes beyond the classic slip-ons — offering double sole Kolhapuris, Kolhapuri boots and even Kolhapuri chappals for kids. The collection here is as diverse as it is affordable.
Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 800
Shopkop
Based in Kolhapur, this Instagram store delivers authentic handmade Kolhapuri sandals across India. Even actress Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by their timeless, ethnic designs — she recently bought a pair of silver Kolhapuri sandals from them and flaunted them on her Instagram story. From broad-front sandals to sleek, pointed designs, the store offers Kolhapuris in a variety of chic styles.
Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 1,000