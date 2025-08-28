Kolhapuris are the in thing, thanks to Prada: Where to snag a new pair in Kolkata this Puja

Kolhapuris are back, and how! It all started with Italian luxury fashion brand Prada launching slip-ons that it described as “open-toed flat leather sandals” in June.

The new sandal — priced at USD 800 (roughly Rs 70,000) — ruffled many feathers in India following its debut at Prada’s 2026 Men’s Fashion Show. The bone of contention? Its striking resemblance to the Indian Kolhapuri chappals.

The controversy — a PIL in Bombay High Court against Prada for closely mimicking a GI-tagged product and the Italian giant privately accepting it drew inspiration from Indian artisans — has breathed a new life into the Kolhapuri sandals, now among one of the most sought-after footwears of the season.

As the drama continues, get ready to add a fresh pair of Kolhapuri to your wardrobe to make a fashion statement this Durga Puja without shelling out a hefty sum of money.

Here’s where you can snag authentic Kolhapuris in Kolkata.





New Market

1 5 Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

Lanes in the New Market area are dotted with shops flaunting everything from earthy, leather slip-ons tanned locally with vegetable dyes to more glitzy, stone-studded versions of the traditional Kolhapuri. Whether you’re hunting for a rugged pair for him or a statement-maker for her, this is where Kolhapuris find their perfect spotlight.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 400





Dhakuria

2 5 Soumyajit Dey

Right at the end of Dhakuria bridge towards Golpark, on Raja Subodh Chandra Mallick road, stands your go-to stop for the classic Kolhapuri — the timeless T-strap sandal with a toe loop and a band across the foot. From rich dark tans to soft beige tones, the stalls here offer a wide spectrum of shades to suit every vibe, outfit, and aesthetic.

Pocket Pinch: Starting at Rs 700





Gariahat

3 5 Soumyajit Dey

Kolhapuris have made it to the global runway. Why shouldn’t it make it to the never-ending queues of Kolkata Pujo pandals? Think light-weight leather slip-ons as well as designer embellished ones. The Kolhapuri centre on Gariahat Road has an array of options for you to choose from.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 700





College Street

4 5 Amit Datta

This Kolhapuri centre on 4, Keshab Chandra Sen Street goes beyond the classic slip-ons — offering double sole Kolhapuris, Kolhapuri boots and even Kolhapuri chappals for kids. The collection here is as diverse as it is affordable.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 800



Shopkop

5 5 Instagram/@shopkop_in

Based in Kolhapur, this Instagram store delivers authentic handmade Kolhapuri sandals across India. Even actress Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by their timeless, ethnic designs — she recently bought a pair of silver Kolhapuri sandals from them and flaunted them on her Instagram story. From broad-front sandals to sleek, pointed designs, the store offers Kolhapuris in a variety of chic styles.

Pocket pinch: Starting at Rs 1,000

RELATED TOPICS Kolhapuri Sandals Prada